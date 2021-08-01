Film Notes: August 2021

Get out and enjoy some movies in the park

If you miss seeing movies with an audience, you may want to take advantage of the Toledo area’s numerous outdoor film screenings this month. 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie will be shown in Ottawa Park on Thursday, August 5. 1997’s classic, “Men in Black”, will screen Thursday, August 12 at Promenade Park, downtown, where “Aladdin” will be shown Saturday, August 14. Inez Nash Park, on Bancroft between Franklin and 12th Streets, will host a showing of the modern action comedy “My Spy” Thursday, August 19. All these shows are free, so grab a lawn chair and go enjoy the show!

Willy Wonka returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

Journey back to a world of pure Imagination with 50th anniversary showings of the classic children’s film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Based on a book by Roald Dahl and starring Gene Wilder in the title role, the movie has become a perennial favorite since it was first released in 1971. This special anniversary screening of the film is presented in area theaters by Fathom Events as part of their TCM Big Screen Classics program. $12.50. 3pm and 7pm, Sunday, August 15. 7pm, Wednesday, August 18. Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe St. and Fallen Timber 14, 2300 Village Dr. West. fathomevents.com