The Arts Commission hosts an informational discussion, “Community Workshop: Music Streaming,” featuring panelists Joel Trzcinski and Dean Tartaglia and curator Larry Meyer to answer common questions about music streaming platforms and artists’ licensing legalities. Learn about getting your art online while retaining ownership.

4-6pm | Sunday, April 28

Black Cloister, 619 Monroe St.

419-254-2787 | theartscommission.org | Free