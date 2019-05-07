Since the fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, in 2012, Sybrina Fulton has been a guest speaker at many venues. She’ll present “Saving Our Sons, Saving Our Lives” at the SeaGate Convention Centre, giving attendees a chance to learn the power of education and promoting acceptance with the hope that tragedies like the one she had to endure are not repeated. Q&A session to follow. Reservation required. 1pm.

Saturday, May 25. SeaGate Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave. 419-321-5007. toledo-seagate.com Free