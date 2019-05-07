The roots of Flower Day at the Eastern Market began all the way back in 1967 when the Market, then already over a hundred years old, began a tradition of selling flowers the Sunday after Mother’s Day. Today, the single event brings in well over 50,000 people to the massive 43-acre Market which includes several large indoor ‘sheds’ as well as sheltered outdoor space. Expect to see thousands of potted flowers, hanging baskets, fresh cut bouquets, and colorful flats in addition to the usual abundance of artisan foods and locally grown produce.

7am-5pm | Sunday, 5/19

Eastern Market | 2934 Russell St., Detroit