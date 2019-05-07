Kick off the summer season with an outdoor craft culinary festival. Plan your overnight stay in Ohio’s Capital for the 2019 Columbus Margarita Festival. The original drink is a classic combination of tequila, Cointreau or Triple Sec, lime juice, shaken with ice, perhaps with a crowning rim of salt or sugar. The Margarita knows no flavor limitations, so why not try all the cocktail creations on the menu? The Festival attracts a huge crowd which features a dozen food trucks, live music throughout the day and plenty of cold Margaritas. Tickets include five drinks to get you started.

$25

Noon-8pm | Saturday, 5/11

John F. Wolf Commons | 160 S. High St., Columbus

columbusmargfest.com