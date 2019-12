Make your way to Ann Arbor for a double feature that is both divinely filthy and divinely dark. John Waters classics, Female Trouble and Pink Flamingos, are the most satisfyingly uncouth ways to start your holiday off the right way.

7:30-11:30pm | Tuesday, December 10

8 Ball Saloon, 208 S First St., Ann Arbor, MI.

734-996-8555 | blindpigmusic.com