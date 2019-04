Who among us would not welcome the opportunity to celebrate cheese? Detroit’s Say Cheese Fest offers samples from participating restaurants (to be announced). You’ll taste delightfully cheesy dishes and bites that pair well with cheese, while you partake of drinks and socialize. Sounds like the perfect day to us!

$30 general admission | $50 for VIP

2-6pm | Sunday, April 14

Belle Isle Boat House, E. Picnic Way, Detroit, MI

info@socialpowerhour.com | eventbrite.com