Detroit Public Library’s Spring Author Series Features Damon Young

Take a road trip to the north for the Detroit Public Library’s Spring Author Series featuring speaker Damon Young, discussing his first book, What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays, followed by a book signing and Q&A. Young has been described as “one of our best thinkers,” for his work examining race, gender and class which looks through the lens of his personal experiences to promote societal discourse about where we need to go from here.

6-8pm | Wednesday, April 17

Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

313-481-1300 | Register at eventbrite.com | Free