Seeking COVID-19 testing volunteers

Looking for a way to make yourself useful during the pandemic? The Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps is currently looking for both clinical and non-clinical volunteers to help with free, pop-up test sites in Toledo.

Non-clinical work includes things like confirming appointments, directing traffic, and checking IDS. Nurses, EMTs and paramedics are also needed for clinical aspects of testing. You should not volunteer if you are nursing or pregnant, immune-compromised, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, under 18 or over 65.

For more information and to register, visit ramusa.org.