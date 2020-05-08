Area drive-in theaters begin to reopen

Fans of moviegoing have been starved of the experience over the past few months ever since Ohio’s theaters were closed in the wake of the state’s stay-at-home order. Now, devotees of the silver screen will have a chance to experience the magic at one of the state’s two dozen drive-in movie theaters.

The new Stay Safe-order issued by the state of Ohio exempted drive-ins from its list of entertainment venues that had to remain closed for the time being. As a result, the Field of Dreams drive-in cinema in Tiffin opened for the season on May 5, with its sister location in Liberty Center opening on May 8.

The Sundance Kid drive-in in Oregon is scheduled to open for the season on May 12.

Each theater is enacting a set of social distancing guidelines designed to protect patrons and employees, such as requiring face covering for customers leaving their vehicles.

The scheduled performances for Field of Dreams and Sundance Kid drive-ins are as follows:

Field of Dreams (Tiffin, nightly through May 12): Screen 1, 9pm— Trolls: World Tour and Onward; Screen 2, 9pm— The Invisible Man and The Hunt

Field of Dreams (Liberty Center, May 8 through May 11): Screen 1, 9pm— Trolls: World Tour and Onward; Screen 2, 9pm— The Invisible Man and The Hunt

Sundance Kid (May 12 through May 21): Screen 1, 9:15pm— Sonic the Hedgehog and Playing with Fire; Screen 2, 9:15pm— 1917 and The Turning

For more information, visit the websites for Field of Dreams and the Sundance Kid drive-ins.