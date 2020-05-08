WCHS-launches-annual-calendar-fundraiser

The Wood County Humane Society (WCHS) launched its annual GoGoPhoto contest fundraiser for pet owners on May 1, where participants submit photographs of area pets that will be featured in the 2021 WCHS calendar.

The fundraiser sees area pet owners send in pictures of their animals for a $10 fee, with all photos being voted on by the public for inclusion in the WCHS calendar.

The pet which garners the most votes will become the cover animal for the 2021 calendar, and its owner will receive a free copy of the calendar. The second-place pet will be featured in the calendar on a month of the owner’s choosing. The remaining top 12 vote-getters will also see their photos present in the calendar.

The WCHS GoGoPhoto contest is a donate-to-vote event, with parties paying $1 to support the candidate of their choice. Voters can donate and vote as often as they like until the contest’s end on October 16.

Individuals interested in entering a photo of their pet for consideration can go to the official contest webpage. Submissions will be accepted through October 1.

Last year’s calendar contest earned almost $2,800 for WCHS. The Humane Society recently reopened for appointment-only visits on May 5.