OEFFA Sustainable Farming Tours Sprouting Up This Summer

Beginning at the end of this month, The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) will be hosting a collection of tours across the state and surrounding communities where visitors can visit different farms and pastures.

Named the “2022 Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series”, the series of public tours will feature numerous visits to organic farms and businesses in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. With each tour and workshop providing opportunities for the public to learn more about sustainable agriculture, local produce production and farm management.

Here is the schedule for each tour occurring this year:

Sunday, June 26: Commercial Urban Farm Tour—Eden Urban Gardens, Hamilton Co. Wednesday, June 29: Infrastructure Capitalization Farm Tour—Three Creeks Produce, Franklin Co. Saturday, July 16: Regenerative Grazing Pasture Walk—Canal Junction Farm, Paulding Co. Saturday, July 23 : Organic Grain Transition Farm Tour and Grain Growers Chapter Meeting—Bishop Family Farms, Wyandot Co. Sunday, July 31: Technical Pasture Walk for Multi-Species Meat Producers—Tierra Verde Farms, Portage Co.



Saturday, August 13: Community Foodways Farm Tour—NECIC Urban Farm, The Food Lab, Richland Co.

Friday, August 26: Fruits and Family in the Miami Valley Farm Tour—The Narrow Way Farm, Montgomery Co.

Wednesday, September 7: Efficient Systems Design Farm Tour—Old City Acres, Michigan

Sunday, September 18: Organic CSA, Flower, and Vegetable Farm Tour—Christopher Farm, Indiana

Sunday, November 6: Winter High Tunnel Produce Farm Tour—Roots, Fruits and Shoots, Licking Co.

For those looking to learn about climate change, sustainable agriculture practices and more information, OEFFA offers these workshops—some of which are completely virtual:

Farm Bill Programs: One-Stop Workshop—Virtual Recording

Saturday, July 9: Walking the Talk on the Climate Crisis—Stratford Ecological Center, Delaware Co.

Sunday, July 10: Beginning Farmer Summer Potluck and Social—Edgemont Solar Garden, Montgomery Co.

Friday, July 15: Starting a School Garden Workshop—Amesville Elementary School Garden, Athens Co.

Tuesday, July 19: Commercial Solar Leases Workshop—Virtual

Sundays, September 18, September 25, October 9, October 16: Land Access Workshop Series—Columbus area, Franklin Co. , Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice, Greene Co.

Mondays, December 5, 12, 19: Use Your Numbers to Assess Profitability and Full Cost of Production Course—Virtual

Each tour and workshop is free and open to all members of the public including farmers, educators and conscious eaters, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, visit oeffa.org/farmtours.