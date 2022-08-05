Multicultural Twilight Market Highlights 60+ Small Businesses

On August 6, a fresh revamp will be brought to your usual farmers’ market. The Multicultural Twilight Market will be hosted from 6-10 pm at the Toledo Farmers’ Market. Guests can enjoy the summer evening while shopping over 60 local BIPOC and immigrant-owned small businesses. This event is free and allows Toledoans to support numerous clothing, food, art, home, and jewelry businesses.

The Multicultural Twilight Market will showcase the diverse talent of the Toledo area while encouraging attendees to shop local. Categories of vendors at the farmers’ market-style event include art, beauty and wellness, books and stationery, clothing and accessories, entertainment, food, home, jewelry, and more. In addition to vendors, the market will have several performances of dance and music. DJ Amjad will play music to enjoy as you visit the booths, and UT’s Persian Student Association and the Ballroom Company will perform dances as well.

Hosted by LISC Toledo, the market is an opportunity for a positive community transformation and helps local businesses thrive. The nonprofit organization’s goal is to invest “neighborhoods into healthy and sustainable communities of choice and opportunity.” Not only will this event give entrepreneurs the chance to further the success of their business, but it will also educate attendees on many other cultures they may be unfamiliar with. People are brought together by sharing and enjoying their cultures, and the market aims to do just that.

Interested in volunteering to help at this event? Sign up here. To stay up to date with Multicultural Twilight Market happenings, follow their Facebook page. Read the vendor profiles there to learn more about the businesses and fellow community members.