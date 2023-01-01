Marketplace Changes January 2023

Ridge and River in Brick and Mortar

Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Hello Golden Road

Down the street from the University of Toledo, just west of Byrne Road, is the new Grateful Dead-themed bar, The Golden Road. In the building formerly known as the U Bar, a lifetime’s worth of vintage jam band concert posters and psychedelia-inspired murals by local artist Chilly Rodriguez adorn the walls. Check its Facebook page for info about scheduled food trucks in the parking lot and jam band concerts livestreamed from around the country. Open daily from 4pm-2:30am. 3560 Dorr St., Toledo, west of Byrne Rd. 419-720-3323.

Crystal Clear

Meta Minerals and More is now open at the Shoppes at Mayberry in Sylvania, selling rocks and crystals to wear, display or simply admire. At last glance, the selection included grape agate, malachite, apophyllite, and much more. Crystals are available in various shapes and finishes: free form, polished, rough, UV reactive, spheres, towers and points. Rock on! 8250B Mayberry Square Drive North.

All Tressed Up

Fiber + Strand is a new salon downtown at 136 N. Summit St., Toledo in Fort Industry Square. Founded by stylist Janelle Jared, Fiber + Strand aims to empower individuals through the art of beauty, by creating high value experiences for clients and staff. Salon specialties include hand-tied hair extensions, dimensional color and styling.

Tomato, Tepaco

Toledoans have a new option for Mexican street food with home delivery with the opening of Tepaco, a restaurant that serves exclusively through Uber Eats and DoorDash. The name stems from tepache, a fizzy fermented drink made from pineapple rinds and peels and seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. The menu offers tacos, quesadillas, queso blanco, esquites and even a cuatro leches cake to round out your meal. Several flavors of tepache are available: OG pina; hibiscus & ginger; and strawberry & lime.

Gone in a Flash

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery closed its doors in December after two years in business. The ice cream shop had been at 5333 Monroe Street, Toledo, in the Hobby Lobby plaza.