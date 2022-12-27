In the Heart of the City

Downtown living simply has a different kind of vibe to it from any other kind of lifestyle. New York is the stereotype for “city living,” but urban living is growing in popularity all over the country, including Toledo.

And why not? Toledo has bragging rights for a number of downtown attractions. We have Mud Hens baseball at Fifth Third Field and Walleye Hockey at the Huntington Center (which also has other events, such as concerts). The Toledo History Museum, Valentine Theatre, Promenade Park, Erie Street Market, Riverfront, and the downtown library are more vibrant destinations. And of course there are dozens of local pubs and restaurants with a wide variety of dishes to satisfy any craving.

If you want to live in downtown Toledo, what can you expect? Here are seven of the locations that make urban Toledo living accessible.

Bartley Lofts

Part of the Toledo Warehouse District, the Bartley Lofts building was originally built in 1912​ to house the ​Rudolph A. Bartley Wholesale Grocery business. Currently comprising seven floors above ground and one below (for parking and utilities), the Bartley Lofts Building has 52 contemporary condominium lofts, ranging in size from 704 square feet to 2,655 square feet. This is in addition to the oversized balconies and common spaces with downtown views.

Amenities include central A/C, forced air heating, rooftop swimming pool and conversation areas, an elevator, high-speed internet access, in-unit laundry hookups, parking, and secured entry. Pets are allowed.

745 Washington Street. 419-870-5638. thebartleylofts.com

The Historic LaSalle Apartments

The LaSalle Building was originally built in 1917; the interior showcases breathtaking high ceilings inspired by the Toledo Cathedral in Spain. Ten years later, new floors were built atop the high-rise, fashioned after the Italian Renaissance period. Each apartment has high ceilings and large closets. Common amenities include a sundeck, fitness center, Amazon Hub Station, controlled access, garage, and laundry facilities.

The community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 820 to 1685 square feet. Prices range from $909 to $1554. Though cats and dogs are allowed, there is a limit of two pets per apartment, and certain breeds are not allowed.

513 Adams Street. 567-686-1324 lasalletoledo.com

Tower on the Maumee

This 30-story building is among the tallest in downtown Toledo (Fifth Third Bank is taller, but only because of the antenna). It was originally designed as the world headquarters for the Toledo manufacturer Owens-Corning Fiberglas Company in 1969, and it’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.

Each of the 106 apartments is unique, ranging in size from 719 to 1700 square feet, and featuring panoramic windows with views overlooking the city and/or river. Commercial space is also available, and micro-unit apartments are planned for 2023. The building is smoke-free, but pets are welcome, with an extra deposit and some restrictions.

Community amenities include 24 hour on-site security, a courtyard with a barbeque grill, a fitness center, and a parking deck with weather protected access.

200 N. St. Clair Street. 419-513-8204. toweronmaumee.com

Commodore Perry Apartments

The Commodore Perry Apartments were originally built as a luxury hotel in 1927. The 17-story building has 156 units, each with one or two bedrooms, ranging between 650 and 1340 square feet. Prices range from $884 to $1309.

Community amenities include a newly renovated fitness center, internet café, Amazon Hub with package lockers, and an original hand-painted mural depicting the early history of Toledo and the Maumee Valley. Dogs and cats are welcome, though there are breed restrictions.

505 Jefferson Avenue. 419-464-9931. commodoreperryapartmenthomes.com

The Berdan

The Berdan was originally constructed in 1902, for Berdan Wholesale Groceries. Now, it has street level retail and office space, with 115 combined studio, one and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size between 674 to 1,379 square feet. XXX The units have exposed brick walls and duct work, along with 14-foot ceilings and views of Toledo’s urban area. The apartments have quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer units.

There is also a rooftop deck with a large gas grill for community use. This building is both smoke free and pet free, with controlled access and private parking.

1 S. Erie Street. (567) 206-1787. theberdan.com

Historic Hillcrest Apartments

The nine-story Hillcrest was built in 1929. Authors, artists, and business people stayed in the hotel, including Amelia Earhart, who had an arrow painted on the roof to assist pilots in locating the local airfield. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

The 106 units, ranging in size from 797 to 1,087 square feet, come in one, two, and three bedroom apartment layouts. Some of the units have washer/dryer hook-ups, and there is also a laundry room. The building also has an indoor heated parking garage, a community room, a pet park, and a large green space area.

241 16th Street. 419-244-7078. historichillcrest.com

Standart Lofts

It’s easy to spot the Standart Lofts building–it’s the one shaped like a right triangle with the edges chopped off. Originally built in 1906, it was home to the Standart-Simmons Hardware Warehouse, which shipped its products to six states. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

There are currently 75 luxury loft apartments, ranging in size from 663 to 1514 square feet, with exposed brick walls, 14 foot ceilings, exposed ductwork and large windows that overlook the city. The building has secure gated parking and a rooftop deck for common use.

34 S. Erie Street. 419-249-9800. standartlofts.com

Fort Industry Square

Fort Industry Square is truly a part of Toledo history: it was originally a true fort, built in 1794 as protection from the British, and it’s even featured on the City of Toledo seal. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

Overlooking the Maumee River, Fort Industry Square makes up an entire city block. Each of the units has custom designed fixtures and finishes, and includes in-unit laundry appliances, high speed fiber internet service, on-site parking, and quartz countertops.

Offering studio, 1 bed, 2 bed and 2 story loft residences.

Fort Industry Square is a smoke free facility.

100 N Summit Street. 419-249-9800 https://www.fortindustrysquare.com/

Riverfront Apartments

419 241-4419

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riverfront_Apartments

https://www.apartments.com/riverfront-apartments-toledo-oh/vmq9pef/

Sunflower Building

802 Lafayette St, Toledo, OH 43604

Phone: (419) 353-5800

https://www.meccabg.com/sunflower-building

Bakery Building

33 S Michigan St # 301

Toledo, OH 43604

(419) 255-8331

Park Lane Apartments

1010 Ostrich Lane

If you’re looking for urban living, with its wealth of community activities, entertainment venues, and eating establishments, you might consider one of Toledo’s many city center living options. Bonus: you’ll never have to mow the lawn or shovel the snow!