The Arts Commission just announced a $10,000 emergency grant program for artists

Artists thrive on events. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of local performances, exhibitions, festivals, and other revenue-generating opportunities for artists have been canceled. For most artists and musicians, this loss is significant— and there has been little recourse to make up the missed funds.

Fortunately, The Arts Commission has responded with a new $10,000 grant program.

The Emergency Grants for Arts is aimed to help creatives whose performances, exhibitions, and events have been canceled due to this crisis.

Grants— available at $500, $250 and $100— are on a first-come, first-served for eligible applications, with no set deadline.

Full details on eligibility can be found at theartscommission.org/forartists.

In addition, The Arts Commission has also launched a fundraiser program for locals who want to support Toledo’s creative workforce. This program will fund additional cycles of the Emergency Grants for Arts, and 100% of funds raised will be used to support artists.

To donate, text “TOLEDOARTISTS” to 44-321 or visit here.

For more emergency resources for artists, visit here.