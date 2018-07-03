TMA’s Art Book Club Checks Out ‘A Natural History of the Senses’

Meet with the Art Book Club at the Museum for a discussion on Diane Ackerman’s A Natural History of the Senses. The 1990 non-fiction book combines scientific fact with lore and history, telling a dynamic story on our abilities to smell, taste, hear, touch and see. On Thursday, July 19, get together for a guided tour, using the senses to connect with art and nature. Limited copies are available in the Art Reference Library and, for purchase, at the Cafe.

5:30-7:30pm | Tuesday, July 17

Toledo Museum of Art Reference Library | 2445 Monroe St

419-254-5770 | toledomuseum.org | Free