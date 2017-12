Try out a puppy-friendly workout series for you and your best four-legged friend. Get Fit with Fido will cover cardio, strength training, balance, and some dog tricks as well. The first session of this five-week class is humans only, so you can learn the basic exercises before trying them with your furry pal. All dogs must know basic commands and be STAR class graduates. Call to register. 9am Saturdays. $140.

Canine Karma

6128 Merger Dr. C, Holland

419-290-8237 | caninekarma.org