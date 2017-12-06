Jog and jingle all the way at the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell 5K

Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors despite the cold? Help your community while losing those last couple pounds from Thanksgiving during a fun, holiday-themed morning for the whole family with the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell 5K Run and 1-mile walk. Show off your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or tie bells to your laces to really get in the spirit of the season. Registration required. 7-11am Saturday, December 9. $35/registration, $20/kids run, $75/Jingle Bell Express Pass.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers

3100 Main St., Maumee | 614-503-5591 theshopsatfallentimbers.com