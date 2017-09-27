Get it Glowing 5k at the Shops at Fallen Timbers

Support the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Greater Lucas County during Get it Glowing, a family friendly 5K Run and Walk, and a 1-mile walk for kids. After the race, enjoy a party with food, a DJ, a costume contest, raffles, prizes and more. Registration for runners age 21 and older includes a drink ticket, redeemable at Granite City’s booth on the patio near the restaurant. $25/5K. $15/1-mile walk for kids. Race Day Registration begins at 6:30pm, event at 8pm. Friday, October 13.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers

3100 Main St. | Maumee | 419-740-7080 theshopsatfallentimbers.com