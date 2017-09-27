The Monuments Men screens at the Waterville Branch Library

On Wednesday, September 27, the Waterville Branch Library is hosting a lecture on art stolen during World War II. The following Saturday, they will be showing a film that tackles this subject: The Monuments Men (2014). Co-written, directed by and starring George Clooney, this underrated film features a team of art historians, during WWII, tracking down pieces stolen by the Third Reich. Loosely based on a true story, this film also features Matt Damon, Bill Murray and John Goodman. Drinks and popcorn will be available during the showing. 2-4:30pm. Saturday, September 30.

Toledo Lucas County

Public Library Waterville Branch | 800 Michigan Ave.

419-878-3055 | toledolibrary.org

