During the TMA’s Localeyes tours, members of the community partner with a docent to give a tour, pointing out art that has personally inspired them. Join legendary local glass artist Shawn Messenger for her Localeyes Tour, where the co-owner of Schmidt Messenger Studios, will show visitors works that have inspired her successful career. Tour starts at 6pm in Libbey Court. Thursday, December 14.

Toledo Museum of Art

2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org