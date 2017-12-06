Alternative Beginnings exhibit opens at River House Arts

Using the medium’s ability to create optical distortions as a metaphor, artist Alli Hoag, Head of the Glass Program at Bowling Green State University, creates sculptural compositions of glass and mixed media that show real life through a distorted lens. See her unique, internationally-acclaimed works during her solo exhibit, Alli Hoag: Alternative Beginnings, at River House Arts. Opening reception: 6-8pm on Thursday, December 14. Through January 27.

River House Arts

425 Jefferson Ave. | 419-441-4025

riverhousearts.com