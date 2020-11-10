Free meals for Veterans Day 2020

For those who have served our country in the past, or are serving right now, all of us at Adams Street Publishing, express our gratitude. Your bravery and selflessness are inspiring. A number of area businesses also want to thank our veterans. Several local eateries and national chain stores are offering specials for veterans on and around November 11. Take a look at these offerings:

7-Eleven

Various locations

7-eleven.com

With the 7-Eleven app installed, veterans can get a free coffee or Big Gulp, not just on Veterans Day, but on Memorial Day and the 4th of July, too.

American Red Cross

Savage Arena, 2025 N Douglas Rd

redcrossblood.org

The NWO chapter of the American Red Cross will host a drive-thru Veterans Day Appreciation Event in parking lot 4 of Savage Arena on the UT campus from 8:30-11am on November 11. Attendees will receive a cinch sack including a voucher for a free “breakfast-in-a-bag” from Tim Hortons. Cinch sacks limited to the first 500 participants.

Applebee’s

Various locations

applebees.com

Both veterans and active duty personnel can receive a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with proof of your military service. Dining capacity, however, will be limited due to COVID.

Bar Louie

4105 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg

567-331-7700 | barlouie.com

Active duty and retired military can choose between a free craft burger or flatbread on Veterans Day.

Bob Evans

Various locations

bobevans.com

A menu of seven homestyle favorites will be available free to be selected from for veterans and active duty personnel on November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

6710 Central Ave.

419-843-2400 | buffalowildwings.com

Free wings! All day long on Veterans Day, Buffalo Wild Wings will give an order of boneless wings and a side of fries to active duty and veterans who dine in.

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Various locations

chilis.com

Active duty personnel and veterans can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Various locations

crackerbarrel.com

Cracker Barrel is holding promotions throughout the month of November to support military families, in addition to in-store specials on Veterans Day. On November 11, veterans can also get a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

Denny’s

Various locations

dennys.com

Active, non-active and retired military can visit participating Denny’s for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Veterans Day, from 5am to noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

10411 Fremont Pike Ste A, Perrysburg

567-331-8623 | dickeys.com

Veterans can visit participating Dickey’s BBQ locations for a free pulled pork sandwich on November 11. Guests must present a military ID or other proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Various locations

dunkindonuts.com

Veterans and active duty can get a free donut on November 11.

Famous Dave’s

4757 Monroe Street

419-475-7427 | famousdaves.com

All military personnel can receive a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side on November 11.

Fire Station Bar and Grill

6040 Knights Inn Pl, Maumee

419-491-9911 | eatfirestation.com

Current active duty personnel and veterans will receive 15% off their bill on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral

5730 Opportunity Dr.

419-470-3729 | goldencorral.com

Active and former military personnel can pick up a card any time during the month of November redeemable for a free meal.

Hollywood Casino Toledo

1968 Miami St

419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

All veterans can receive a complimentary pull-tab from the promotions area on November 11 from 10am until 7pm. Each pull-tab will contain a food credit that can be redeemed within seven days.

IHOP

Various locations

ihop.com

From 7 am to 7pm on Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military can get free Red, White and Blue pancakes.

Little Caesars Pizza

Various locations

littlecaesars.com

Veterans and active duty personnel can get a free lunch combo from 11am until 2pm on November 11.

Max and Erma’s

1391 Arrowhead Rd

419-887-1682 | maxandermas.com

Participating locations are giving veterans and active duty a free cheeseburger, fries, drink and chocolate chip cookie on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster

4990 Monroe St

419-473-3135 | redlobster.com

Veterans, active duty and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert from a special Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin

4850 Monroe St

419-475-9318 | redrobin.com

A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries await all veterans and active duty military. This special will be available November 12 through 30.

Starbucks

Various locations

starbucks.com

Veterans, active duty personnel, reservists and military spouses are all entitled to a free tall coffee on Veterans Day.

Do you know of any other deals in and around the Toledo area for veterans on November 11? Email us at editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com.