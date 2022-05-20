Cool Coffee Shops to Work From

We’ve all gotten used to working remotely nowadays. Many of us can work from home, at a restaurant, at a Metropark, anywhere. But few places help you focus quite like a nice, calm coffee shop. The subdued atmosphere is a major plus, as is all the caffeine they have for sale. Here are a few of the Glass City’s best places to hang out and get some stuff done!

Brew Coffee Bar

Gateway Plaza

1440 Secor Rd.

coffee@brewtoledo.com

419-214-1804

BREW coffee bar, located in Gateway Plaza on the University of Toledo campus, is a college-friendly shop that boasts 13 flavor options, a large variety of iced drinks, espresso options, and baked goods to nibble on— not to mention free Wi-Fi. It’s the perfect place for that work break, or to get some business done in a chill environment.

Mon-Fri: 7am-7pm

Sat-Sun: 8am-7pm

SIP Coffee

Cricket West

3160 Markway Rd.

hello@siptoledo.com

419-407-5038

SIP Coffee is an environmentally conscious coffee shop (they regularly reuse and recycle their cups and donate extra baked goods and food to area food banks and shelters) with two stories of work space. The downstairs level is great for meeting up with friends, while the top floor has ample seating and table space for all work and school needs (the top floor can also be reserved for groups).

Mon-Fri: 6:30am-8pm

Sat-Sun: 7:30am-8pm

Grindhrs Coffee and Community

625 Adams St.

GrindhrsCo@hotmail.com

419-214-0168

Grindhrs Coffee & Community provides entertainment, hospitality and offers fresh brewed coffees and light snacks in an LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, featuring products from Uncommon Coffee Brewers in West Michigan. Located at the corner of Adams and Erie, Grindhrs offers individual work space with a great view of the Downtown scenery.

Mon-Fri: 6:30am-6pm

Saturday: 8am-4pm

Sunday: 8am-3pm

Black Kite Coffee and Pies

2499 Collingwood Blvd.

thekite@blackkitecoffee.com

419-720-5820

Black Kite is an independent coffee shop with a bohemian vibe, specialty drinks and homemade savory pies & donuts. Through decor and simplicity, the light and airy ambiance will keep you feeling content and comfortable among friends— or co-workers. Perfect for individual or small group work.

Mon-Fri: 7am-5pm

Sat-Sun: 8am-2pm

Maddie and Bella

44 S St Clair St.

419-214-0822

hello@maddieandbella.com

The small-batch, specialty roaster, named after the family’s dogs, began in 2010 and has since grown into a buzzing business. Not only does Maddie and Bella’s offer a cozy space for working, they have a plethora of pour-overs, creative seasonal espresso drinks or freshly roasted beans to brew at home yourself if you need to take it home.

Mon-Fri: 7am-2pm

Sat: 8am-2pm

Sun: 9am-2pm

The Onyx Cafe

27 Broadway St.

contact@theonyx.com

419-720-1174

Another option for hot beverages, bagels and sweets can be found at The Onyx Cafe, located inside the Oliver House. Stop by for your morning joe and grab a Wixey Bakery donut or a Barry Bagel, or just settle in for some work. A full patio is available for working outside in nice weather. Onyx also offers comfortable seating inside the café with free wifi and plenty of outlets.

Mon-Fri: 8am-2:30pm

Sat: 9am-2:30pm

Sun: 9am-1:30pm

The Bard’s Coffee

120 Louisiana Avenue

Perrysburg

info@thebardscoffee.com

567-336-6115

The Bard’s Coffee prides themselves on offering a local space to meet, talk, listen, read, work, play and relax. Their coffee house is comfortable enough to conduct a meeting, read a book, recharge your laptop and spirit, and enjoy an in-house crafted beverage. The Bard’s back room is also available for rental if you want to hold a business meeting in a unique environment.

Mon-Fri 7am-3pm

Sat-Sun 8am-3pm

The Flying Joe

2130 Preston Parkway

Perrysburg

(419) 931-0273

A darker ambience creates a calm vibe at this local favorite. The Flying Joe provides high quality coffee in a high quality atmosphere, serving up strong cups of coffee or espresso that you can balance with a breakfast sandwich, baked goods, and fantastic desserts. Enjoy seasonal and specialty drinks while catching up with friends, enjoying the outdoor patio or getting some work done.

Mon-Fri: 6:30am-6pm

Sat: 8am-6pm

Sun: 9am-5pm

DaCapo

7370 Lewis Ave.

Temperance, MI

social@dacapocoffee.com

734-224-7064

Just off Lewis Ave, Dacapo is a great independent bakery and coffee shop with signature cakes, pastries, coffees, teas and more. With a warm ambiance with kind and attentive staff, making you feel incredibly welcome, as well as ample table space, this is a great spot for spending time.

Mon-Fri: 6am-8pm

Sat: 8am-8pm

Sun: 8am-7pm