City Council’s New Water Rate

Toledo City Council approved a new Water Rate Affordability Program (WRAP) after the city council held a study conducted by the Department of Public Utilities in 2021 revealing that there is a need to provide financial relief for low-income customers while ensuring the utility remains fiscally sound and provided recommendations for achieving that goal.

The WRAP applies for Toledo water customers who fall below the eligible household income for a new 25% discount on their water volume rate. To be eligible for the WRAP program, customers must meet the following criteria:

Reside within the city of Toledo

Occupy a home with an individual water meter

Be named on the DPU contract OR

have a landlord-tenant agent authority agreement on file

Fall below the household income maximums outlined below: 1 person: up to $29,160 2 persons: up to $39,440 3 persons: up to $49,720 4 persons: up to $60,000 5 persons: up to $70,280 6 persons: up to $80,560 7 persons: up to $90,840 8 persons: up to $101,120



To apply you will need to go to the pre-application form on toledo.oh.gov or call 419-245-1800. A representative will contact you within 2 to 4 weeks to complete additional income verification, and again once your application is confirmed.

When you have been accepted your discount will apply to all your charges since Jan. 1, 2024.

The following bill breakdown shows how the changes in water volume rate impact what customers can expect to pay:

Charge 2023 2024 2024 WRAP Toledo Refuse Collection $11.50 $11.50 $11.50 Toledo Storm Water $3.80 $3.80 $3.80 Toledo Water Fixed $6.00 $6.00 $6.00 Toledo Water Volume $14.60* $16.06* $12.05* Toledo Sewer Fixed $21.80 $21.80 $21.80 Toledo Sewer Volume $16.28 $16.28 $16.28 Total Bill $73.98 $75.44 $71.42

For more information go to toledo.oh.gov.