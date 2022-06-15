A Day of Freedom: Juneteenth Events held around the area

Celebrated annually around the country since 1865, Juneteenth— commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans— only became a federal holiday just last year. Here are just some of the ways that area communities are honoring the event:

TOLEDO

June 17

“Let’s Talk Black” Hookah & Conversation — An open conversation about the latest issues in black entertainment and media, and how to uplift the black community. Hosted by Shae Kay and the Everything Else podcast. 7:30pm. Allure Hookah Lounge, 2903 Dorr St., Ste. D. facebook.com/AllureHookahLounge419Toledo

June 18

Toledo Library Juneteenth Celebration — A day full of events will be held the eve of Juneteenth in commemoration, with a job fair, speakers, an art workshop and more. 10am-10pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. 419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org

Frederick Douglass Community Association Juneteenth Celebration — The Association’s 2nd annual celebration will feature a variety of activities for all ages, historical context, vendors, music and more. 11am-6pm. 1001 Indiana Ave. 419-244-6722. TheDoug419.org

2022 Juneteenth Community Health & Wellness Fair — The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo presents a day of free health screenings, first aid and CPR training and a variety of family activities. Noon-4pm. Smith Park. 419-973-0248. facebook.com/csrntoledo

BRAVE Juneteenth Festival – The Bowling Green organization for Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity will be holding its third Juneteenth Festival featuring live performers and more. 2pm. 100 S. Church St., Bowling Green. bravebg.org

Blackniq Picnic Festival — Celebrate African American Culture with Toledo’s first Blackniq event. Bring your own food or purchase from a variety of vendors, listen to some great live music and enjoy a picnic while commemorating Juneteenth. 3-8pm. Market on the Green, 1806 Madison Ave. Free

June 19

Juneteenth Parade and Ceremony – The City of Toledo hosts a parade running from Summit St. to Jackson St., then from Jackson to One Government Center, where a ceremony will be held. Parade lines up at 1pm, ceremony begins at 2:30pm. facebook.com/cityoftoledo

A Juneteenth/Father’s Day Concert — Raheem Devaughn and Jane Eugene, the original lead singer of British R&B group Loose Ends, perform at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle. $30. 6pm. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org

Juneteenth Dashiki Day Party — Vibe Lounge hosts the fifth annual Juneteenth Dashiki Day Party, featuring DJ Ohio Watson, a variety of vendors and more. Wearing a traditional Dashiki or other apparel representing black culture is encouraged. $10. 5pm. 710 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-720-3328. Visit Vibe Lounge on Facebook.

SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

Through June 30

Black Voices of Dignity — This ongoing educational display at the Whittaker Rd. branch of Ypsilanti Library offers historical images that give a glimpse into the African American experience. 5577 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti, MI. 734-482-4110. ypsilibrary.org

June 15-18

2022 Juneteenth Symposium Celebration — The University of Michigan trams with the Ann Arbor branch of the NAACP for a variety of events themed Celebrate, Educate, Inspire. For a full list of activities, visit juneteenth.umich.edu.

June 18

Ypsilanti’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Saturday Festival — Musical performers, dancing and more will be part of this year’s Festival aimed at honoring the area’s Black community. 11am-7pm. Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. Visit Ypsilanti Juneteenth Celebration 2022 on Facebook for info.

Healing Harvest Juneteenth — This third annual community celebration will feature Black-owned food trucks and vendors, live music, scholarship giveaways and more. 3-7pm. 35351 Beverly Rd., Romulus, MI. 313-742-2906. thehealingharvestinc.org

June 19

Dearborn & Dearborn Heights Juneteenth Festival — This free community event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, a “hustle workshop” and more. The festival will be preceded by a Gala held on Friday, June 17. Festival begins June 19 at 1pm. 22201 Powers Ave., Dearborn Heights, MI. facebook.com/JuneteenthDearbornDearbornHeights