TFAS new exhibit celebrating regional artists

The Toledo Federation of Art Societies (TFAS), in tandem with the University of Toledo’s Department of Art, is hosting a new exhibit named “TFAS100+5” that features art from creatives in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

TFAS is an organization that works in tandem with the Toledo Museum of Art that promotes artists in the area and maintains a full collection of Toledo area artists’ work.

Artists must have resided in the area and had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the exhibit.

The new exhibit features numerous different types of mediums from artists in the area. From silk and photography to ceramics and coal drawings, this exhibit houses several forms of art to view, and the full catalog is available to view online for free.

The exhibit became available June 17 and can be viewed in-person or virtually. The virtual version of the exhibit is available for members of the community to view online. The virtual version of the exhibit features personal statements from artists in the area and a description of their work.

The in-person portion of the exhibit will be available to view at The University of Toledo’s Center for the Visual Arts, which is located at 620 Art Museum Dr. The exhibit will be available for viewing until August 6 of this year.

The exhibit also features an online award-winners collection that contains art from regional artists that have won an award from TFAS or the Kingston Healthcare Purchase Award.

For more information about the “TFAS100+5” exhibit and catalog, visit tfas100.org.