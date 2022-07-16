Updated plans for the Lucas County Canine Center

The Lucas County Commissioners have released architectural renderings for the new Canine Care & Control shelter that will be built at 1301 Monroe St. in downtown Toledo.

The building will cover 42,750 square feet and will be built on the two-acre site of the former OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and Board of Elections Early Voting Center in the block bounded by Monroe, 13th, Washington, and 14th Streets.

“This is a building that will be aesthetically pleasing and architecturally complement other

buildings on Monroe Street while providing the optimal environment for the dedicated staff of

Canine Care & Control who care for the animals in the shelter,” Commissioner Wozniak said.

“We and the Canine Care & Control staff have been waiting a long time for this project to

become a reality. Our design team – Bergmann Associates and Jackson & Ryan Architects – have created a building that will become a legacy for the community.”

Construction will begin in the fall of 2022 and the facility is expected to be open to the public in late 2023. The new facility will be replacing the Canine Care Center on Erie, a building that has been in operation since 1965. The new care center will feature an upgrade in size, increased staff capabilities and an expansion of resources and veterinary services for dog owners.

“A new shelter has been on the Commissioners’ radar for years. Today, we are making an

extremely critical announcement for Lucas County, but a more important day awaits next year

when these architectural renderings come to life and the new shelter opens to the public,”

Commissioner Gerken said. “We are committed to making the new shelter a reality, just like we did with the renovations to the Hilton Hotel and the Glass City Center.”

For more information on Lucas County Canine Care and Control, visit their website here.