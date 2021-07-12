Local Art Notes July 2021

Paintings and polar bears, together at last

Experience the power of art and the power of the animal kingdom in one place with the Toledo Zoo’s “Wild About Art” show on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8. Featuring the work of local and national artists on the Zoo’s grounds, visitors can see and purchase works in a wide variety of mediums. A favorite of Zoo-goers, the event will also feature live entertainment and interactive activities, and, if you’re lucky, the chance to see an animal artist or two! 2 Hippo Way, 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org

Vermilion art contest is All Washed Up

The creation of unique sculptures based on pieces of driftwood is the focus of “All Washed Up,” an art contest in Vermilion on July 31. The event attracted more than 50 submitting artists in 2019, and following last year’s online-only version, “All Washed Up” returns to Exchange Park in downtown Vermilion. Judging for the pieces will take place and attendees can vote for the People’s Choice award to be given at the end of the event. 10am-3pm.

440-963-0772. mainstreetvermilion.org/all-washed-up