Theater Notes July 2021

Disenchanted and Dreamcoat to be presented outdoors

Croswell Opera House in Adrian, MI will give theatre goers a special treat with outdoor productions of two popular musicals this summer. July 9-18 will showcase “Disenchanted,” a comedy (very much for adults) musical about classic fairy tale princesses who are not pleased about how they have been portrayed in pop culture. Then, August 13-22, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed. For the latest information on the shows or to purchase tickets, visit croswell.org.

Heroes and improv the focus of Rep summer camps

The Toledo Rep’s schedule of summer camps continues this month with a pair of one-week sessions for young actors ages 7-17. The week of July 12 will see performers “Be a Theatre Superhero!” by creating an original character and then scripting a whole show about them. The week of July 19, “The Young Rep Improvisation Camp” will teach performers all about how to be successful at improv theatre. Each week’s camp will end with a special student showcase on Friday. For more information or to register, visit toledorep.org

Black Swamp ready to tell stories again

Local playwrights, take note: Bowling Green’s Black Swamp Players have announced that for the second year they have begun accepting entries for their “Telling Stories” original playwriting competition. Any one-act or full length play that has not yet been performed in a full production is eligible for entry, though the play must have a minimum playing time of 30 minutes and a maximum of two hours. All selected scripts will be performed as part of the Black Swamp Players’ 2022-23 season, and the playwright will have the chance to participate in the rehearsal process. To submit your script, email a pdf and cover letter to president@blackswamplayers.org