Gathering Volumes bookstore hosting Author’s Fair in September

Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg is set to host its second Author Fair following the allowing of large public gatherings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 11 from 10am-4pm, Gathering Volumes owner Denise Philips and other authors are set to celebrate reading and the genres of books they enjoy. The event is sponsored in part by Of Rust and Glass, a publishing company based out of Maumee.

Gathering Volumes is an independent, community bookstore that uses the power of reading to garner relationships in the community.

This year’s fair will include several activities for participants including games, refreshments and food, such as AYZO Heavenly Brew and live painting sessions with artists from northwest Ohio. There will also be author sessions inside the bookstore where authors will be reading and discussing elements of their books.

Parking lot games like giant Jenga, Connect Four and cornhole will be available and artists such as Creative Inkwell and Jennfier Sowders will be painting in front of audiences.

Sowders, owner of Mon Gallery and Art Studio, is based out of Fostoria and has won multiple awards for her artwork, including at the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Watercolor Society. Christopher Faulkner, or Creative Inkwell, has an Instagram dedicated to showcasing his artwork.

Food will also be available for attendees, with proceeds from those purchases going toward funding the second Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. Craft beer samples will be available from the Glass City Mashers.

For more information, visit the Authors Fair Facebook page.