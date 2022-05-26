Arts Commission opens applications for funding

Due to the pandemic, the Ohio arts sector has struggled to maintain the proper funding necessary to engage in the community, as well as provide jobs. The Arts Commission has now opened applications for funding for eligible organizations. The application process began on May 5. Across Ohio, organizations will be granted the opportunity to receive the American Rescue Plan subgrant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The purpose of this subgrant is to fund and nurse the art and culture sector back to health post-pandemic. $500,000 will be distributed amongst the following counties: Lucas, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Fulton, Putnam, Allen, and Williams.

Additionally, $350,000 will automatically be awarded to cultural organizations across each county.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including The Arts Commission, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, Deputy Chair for Management & Budget in a press release.

Some of the stipulations for this grant include:

-Applicants must only request an amount of $2500, $5000, $10,000, and $25,000.

-Awards may not be granted if they surpass 50% of the organization’s budget.

-Organizations must be in compliance with the federal government.

-Applications MUST be submitted by May 27, 2022.

“This funding will provide needed support to regional and rural arts organizations, and individual artists through our programming. Both have been disproportionately and negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic” Marc D folk, President and CEO of The Art Commission said in a press release).

Grants will begin to be awarded in July 2022.

For more information about the NEA grants visit arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan or contact Lindsay Akens, Sub granting Manager at Lakens@TheArtsCommission.org