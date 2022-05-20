Ways to Help Ukraine Right Now

On April 8, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio will be collecting law enforcement protective gear for civilians in an ongoing effort to support humanitarian aid in the Ukraine. More than two dozen agencies have gathered roughly 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor per their press release. Delivery will be a coordinated effort between the United Ukrainian Organization of Ohio and the Fund to Aid Ukraine based in Parma.

The ongoing onslaught of Russian forces against Ukraine does not appear to be ceasing any time soon. The world has witnessed the citizens of Ukraine transforming into fierce defenders of their country, standing up to the aggression with unparalleled courage and daring. If you want to show your support but don’t know where to begin, we got you! Read on for organizations and events happening locally!

Toledo Helps Ukraine – Local charity making a big impact!

Founded by University of Toledo law students, Alona Matchenko and Hope Luther on February 24, 2022. Matchenko is a native Ukrainian who came to the US in 2014 under similar circumstances taking place now8. Her mother and young minor siblings remain in Poland, which has seen a high influx of Ukrainian refugees. Despite only having been organized a few short weeks, the organization has already collected over $100,000 in aid, coordinated a large-scale donation drive with 10 locations across Northwest Ohio for anything from diapers and formula to medication and first aid items, and met with Governor Mike DeWine at the Ohio Summit for Ukrainian Refugees.

You can donate funds directly online or via mail at:

Toledo Helps Ukraine

5745 Post Office Way #984

Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Make sure checks are payable to Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Want to personally get involved? You can also sign up to volunteer via Google Doc. Follow them on Facebook, or visit their website at www.toledohelpsukraine.org.

A collaboration between Toledo Helps Ukraine and Over the Rainbow to raise needed items for those still in the Ukraine. The requested items include personal hygiene products, medical supplies, blankets, diapers, and wipes. T-Shirts will also be available for purchase, with the funds going to ongoing Ukraine aid efforts.

With international chapters in Ukraine, the Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to get aid directly to the source. Visit their website, or their Northwest Ohio Chapter website, for more information. You can find the direct link to Ukraine Aid here.

The Up! – Local apparel and accessory shop

Merge your love of supporting local small businesses and desire to aid Ukraine with this Zelenskyy inspired t-shirt! $5 from every purchase will go to Toledo Helps Ukraine’s donation fund. Supporting a local small business, aiding the Ukraine, and sporting some pretty cool threads? We call that a win all around!

Not only does the United Way support our local community, but they also have an international presence. You can find their event page here to keep an eye out for aid and/or volunteer opportunities.

Other ways to get involved:

Local churches have been donating and/or matching donations during their services to go towards the Ukraine, like Cornerstone Church this past Easter.

Visit the UNICEF website for ways to help Ukrainian children and families. Over 60% of women and children have lost the most in this unfortunate, aggressive conflict, according to UNICEF’s website.

Are you Scottish or love tartans? Great Scot, a Scotland-based apparel company, has created a Ukraine Forever inspired tartan. Funds from each purchase of this exclusive item are donated to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in the UK. They are also accepting donations via their website, matching up to £20.

Unsure of how much of your donations are going to the effort? This article from Today lists 15 credible charities, which includes United Way Worldwide and the World Health Organization.

How are you getting involved? Let us know!