HILDO: Leadership still at large: Wide open field in City Politics

It was a typical COVID-19 era meeting of Toledo City Council. A bit phony, a bit droney, a bland, virtual affair.

Until the interloper was discovered. And all hell broke loose.

No means no, Gary

Gary Johnson in da house! The disgraced and federally indicted former council member showed up to the meeting in all his imperious glory. To the dismay and consternation of actual sitting council members, who refused to continue until Johnson, accused of a bribes-for-votes scheme, winked out of the meeting.

This seemed over the top, considering council meetings are public meetings, and Johnson’s public downfall returned him to John Q. Public status. This could have been a mere footnote in the sordid saga of the Fallen Four. Johnson could have become a sympathetic figure, simply trying to exercise a civic duty and being shut out.

Instead, in typical ignoramus fashion, Johnson doubled down. He released a woe-is-me “open letter” on social media, vowing to return to local politics after he is “acquitted.” Johnson also opined in the letter that he could run for re-election this year if he damn well felt like it, but would graciously spare the voters from giving him a deserved comeuppance at the polls. Okay, that’s not exactly what he said, but he should have.

But no. He babbled incoherently about not forcing voters to decide his guilt before hearing his “side of the story.” He’ll presumably leave it to a federal jury to establish his guilt. Noble move, G!

Rat race

Which brings up the coming spit storm of the election for At-Large members of Toledo City Council. Assuming Johnson makes good on his threat to stay out of the race, the remaining candidates will still serve as a stark reminder of the wretched refuse of local politics. Here’s our peerless analysis of the race.

Typically incumbents are hard to beat. This year, though, some are in, and some are out. Rob Ludeman is, mercifully, precluded from running by term limits. He’s out.

Katie Moline has proven a wise and tough champion of fiscal responsibility. Nick Komives has been a champion of progressive issues, making both friends and enemies along the way. Both will win re-election easily.

Cerssandra McPherson and Christine Todd Whitman were appointed by Judge Puff as temporary replacements for the suspended, indicted Johnson and Larry Sykes. Oh, wait. Christine Todd Whitman is the former governor of New Jersey. The council member is Dr. Tiffany Whitman Preston. Or Preston Whitman. Or some such. Anyhoo. Both intend to run for their seats.

McPherson is new to elected office, but has been involved behind the scenes in politics for years. Whitman Preston Whitman, not so much. The former is well positioned to win, the latter faces an uphill battle.

Wild card

The final incumbent, Dr. Cecelia Adams, has not yet declared her intent to run for re-election, and remains this year’s wild card. Dr. Adams was burned by Wade promising to support the creation of a new Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth Services, and Educational Engagement. This would be the culmination of Dr. Adams’ professional career in support of youth issues, and she pushed hard for the development. Except Wade pulled out the rug and vetoed the legislation after Dr. Adams introduced it.

Wade said he supported the move in concept, but needed more time to work out the details. It seemed council had the votes to override the veto and create the new department anyway. Then the city law department opined that council could send the legislation back to committee until Wade was ready. Which they did.

Except they didn’t, because the legislation had already been passed and thus was no longer before council. The only action they had before them was a vote on overriding the veto. Which they didn’t take.

Effectively, that means the legislation is dead. Leaving Dr. Adams frustrated and disillusioned.

So here’s the current scorecard. One incumbent term limited. Two incumbents pretty safe for re-election. One semi-incumbent well positioned, another who has work to do to gain name recognition and support. And one incumbent who might not run, but might.

That leaves a wide open race, and opportunities for ambitious wannabes to jump into the race. We’ll break down the likeliest scenarios next column. Stay tuned.