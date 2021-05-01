Music Notes – May 2021

Closing time for TSO Beethoven birthday bash

The Toledo Symphony has spent time this season celebrating the 250th birthday of one of the greatest composers in history, Ludwig van Beethoven. The celebrations conclude with a concert on Sunday, May 9 at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle. The Symphony will perform Beethoven’s Razumovsky, a string quartet with a Russian theme that is widely considered one of his finest works. Two contemporary American pieces featuring the TSO’s woodwinds will also be performed. In-person tickets: $20-30. Streaming tickets: $19.99. 7pm. 2445 Monroe St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com

Rocking Dailey for over a decade

The Reese Dailey Band has been rocking parties, bars and restaurants around Northwest Ohio for nearly 15 years. The group will play a gig at Bier Stube Bar and Grill at 5333 Monroe St. on Friday, May 7. Featuring a distinctive combination of classic rock, blues and southern influences— with a few original numbers that’ll knock your socks off. If you can’t make the Reese Dailey Band’s Bier Stube gig, the band is also scheduled to play at Margaritaville in Sandusky on Sunday, May 30.

TJO presents Jazz…in 3D!

Nationally-known music group the 3D Jazz Trio will be the headline act for the Toledo Jazz Orchestra’s first Bistro Series event on Thursday, May 6. Formed in 2014, the Trio’s energetic style brings innovative arrangements and energy to classic standards as well as original music. Attendees can join the concert in-person at Brandywine Country Club, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, or via livestream. In-person tickets: $35. Livestream: $10. 6:30pm. 6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee. 419-865-2393. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com.