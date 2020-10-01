Walleye season to begin on January 15; Winterfest postponed

Pending jurisdictional approval, the Toledo Walleye will begin its season on January 15, it was announced on Friday.

The ECHL revealed battle plans for its rescheduled 2020-2021 season on October 9. The split-season format will see 13 teams begin a 70-game season on December 11. The league’s remaining teams, including Toledo, will begin a shorter, 62-game season in January.

As a result of the rescheduling, the Walleye announced that the 2020 edition of Winterfest, which was to feature outdoor games pitting the Walleye against Kalamazoo and Indy, will be postponed until December of 2021. Specific dates are to be announced.

