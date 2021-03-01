Trivia Night Roundup

Where you can find great pub trivia in Toledo
Do you know more about who has won Oscars than anyone else? Can you name that tune in only a few notes? You may be ready to test your knowledge at any of the numerous trivia nights that can be found at bars all over the Glass City area. Here’s a list of places you can go to show off your skills.
This list is not comprehensive. If you know of a local trivia night not listed here, contact us at [email protected]
TRIVIA NIGHTS
Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill
2200 Maple St., Maumee
567-302-3030
Every Thursday at 7 & 8 pm
Bier Stube
5333 Monroe St.
419-841-7999
Every Tuesday at 8 pm
Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St.
419-418-2339
Every Monday at 6 and 7 pm
The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy
419-930-4233
Every Sunday at 5 and 6pm, every Thursday at 7 and 8 pm
Home Slice Pizza
28 S St. Clair
419-724-7437
Every Wednesday at 7 and 8 pm
Jed’s On Campus
3534 Dorr St.
419-720-8888
Every Wednesday at 7 and 8 pm
Local Thyme
6719 Providence St, Whitehouse
567-246-5014
Every Thursday at 7:30 and 8:30 pm
Next Door Pub & Grub
5931 Heatherdowns Blvd
419-724-2333
Every Tuesday at 7 and 8 pm
Route 64 Pub & Grub
10335 Waterville St, Whitehouse
419-877-5320
Every Saturday at 7 and 8 pm
Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub
6060 Renaissance Pl
419-724-1800
Every Tuesday at 7 and 8pm
1430 Holland Rd, Maumee
419-897-5050
Every Wednesday and Friday at 7 and 8 pm,
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 W Bancroft St.
419-720-1818
Every Tuesday at 7 and 8pm
NAME THAT TUNE
Backyard BBQ & Booze
2600 W Sylvania Ave #1
419-475-2515
Thursdays at 7pm — RETURNING SOON!
Cheers Sports Eatery
7131 Orchard Centre Dr
419-491-0990
Every other Friday at 8 pm
Distillery
4311 Heatherdowns Blvd
419-382-1444
Every Monday at 8 pm
Jed’s
855 S Holland Sylvania Rd
419-868-6666
Every Wednesday at 7 pm
Reset
27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford
419-874-4555
Music Bingo, Thursdays at 8 pm