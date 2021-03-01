Trivia Night Roundup

Where you can find great pub trivia in Toledo

Do you know more about who has won Oscars than anyone else? Can you name that tune in only a few notes? You may be ready to test your knowledge at any of the numerous trivia nights that can be found at bars all over the Glass City area. Here’s a list of places you can go to show off your skills.

This list is not comprehensive. If you know of a local trivia night not listed here, contact us at [email protected]

TRIVIA NIGHTS

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

2200 Maple St., Maumee

567-302-3030

Every Thursday at 7 & 8 pm

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-7999

Every Tuesday at 8 pm

Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St.

419-418-2339

Every Monday at 6 and 7 pm

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy

419-930-4233

Every Sunday at 5 and 6pm, every Thursday at 7 and 8 pm

Home Slice Pizza

28 S St. Clair

419-724-7437

Every Wednesday at 7 and 8 pm

Jed’s On Campus

3534 Dorr St.

419-720-8888

Every Wednesday at 7 and 8 pm

Local Thyme

6719 Providence St, Whitehouse

567-246-5014

Every Thursday at 7:30 and 8:30 pm

Next Door Pub & Grub

5931 Heatherdowns Blvd

419-724-2333

Every Tuesday at 7 and 8 pm

Route 64 Pub & Grub

10335 Waterville St, Whitehouse

419-877-5320

Every Saturday at 7 and 8 pm

Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub

6060 Renaissance Pl

419-724-1800

Every Tuesday at 7 and 8pm

1430 Holland Rd, Maumee

419-897-5050

Every Wednesday and Friday at 7 and 8 pm,

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W Bancroft St.

419-720-1818

Every Tuesday at 7 and 8pm

NAME THAT TUNE

Backyard BBQ & Booze

2600 W Sylvania Ave #1

419-475-2515

Thursdays at 7pm — RETURNING SOON!

Cheers Sports Eatery

7131 Orchard Centre Dr

419-491-0990

Every other Friday at 8 pm

Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd

419-382-1444

Every Monday at 8 pm

Jed’s

855 S Holland Sylvania Rd

419-868-6666

Every Wednesday at 7 pm

Reset

27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford

419-874-4555

Music Bingo, Thursdays at 8 pm