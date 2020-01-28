The Healthful Human’s Resolution Revolution

The Healthful Human takes a stand against fad diets.

That time of year is here again— losing weight and eating healthier are among the top New Year’s resolutions made, and broken.

Eleesha Lockett, nutrition guru and health warrior can help turn those resolutions into life long healthy habits.

We spoke with Eleesha to see how she uses her philosophies and expertise to turn healthful eating into a sustainable lifestyle.

How did you first get interested in nutrition and healthier eating?

For me, nutritional science has always been a fascinating subject. I love everything about the topic, from the biochemical nature of nutrition to the social and cultural impact of food. I truly believe that one of the best things we can do is understand how food functions inside of the body.

I became interested in health and nutrition when I was in college. At that time, I was pursuing an Asian Studies degree but once I graduated, I realized that it wasn’t the career path that I wanted to take. It took maybe 3-4 months after graduation to realize that I wanted to pursue nutrition as my career instead. In 2015, I began my graduate program at The University of Bridgeport and finally graduated with a Master’s in Human Nutrition in 2019.

Who inspires you?

I’m most inspired by the people in my life, friends, family, or otherwise, who are finding their happiness, whatever that may be. I’m also inspired by the people in the health and wellness world who are working to make this space a more understanding and unbiased space. Lately, I’ve been filling my professional life with a lot of very open-minded people like this and I’m always inspired by the passion they have towards improving how we discuss and view nutrition, weight, and overall health.

What is your motto, or personal words to live by?

Great question! I don’t think I’ve ever had a motto for myself, but I do live by the Golden Rule. I think it’s so incredibly important to treat others the way we all deserve to be treated, with dignity and respect. I try to live by this concept in both my personal and professional life.

What services do you offer, specifically?

I host nutrition workshops around Toledo on a variety of topics, from basic nutrition to kid’s nutrition, and more. My favorite thing to teach people about is meal planning and how to save time, money, and effort with weekly meal prep. I’m also a huge proponent of intuitive eating, which focuses on leaving behind the fad diets to build a relationship with food that is both emotionally and physically fulfilling. Instead of focusing strictly on dieting and weight loss, my workshops and nutrition services teach people how to build long-term, sustainable nutrition habits that nourish both body and mind.

What are your business goals for the future?

I have so many exciting plans for The Healthful Human in the future! My current project is building a recipe database that I will be releasing as part of a meal prep subscription service. This service will allow people to build their own fully customized meal plans (and access pre-made meal plans) for weekly meal prep. I also have some other meal prep products that I have in mind for the future, but in the meantime, I’ll be continuing to provide nutrition education for anyone who wants to learn more about food! The 8-week challenge is an opportunity to build a healthy relationship with food through nutritious eating habits. It doesn’t focus on weight loss. It doesn’t focus on “good” and “bad” foods. It doesn’t put you through the wringer and make you miserable to wake up each day and eat foods you don’t love. Instead, this challenge is intended to introduce you to all the healthy habits that nutrition professionals recommend to their clients every single day.

To learn more, and find upcoming classes and workshops, visit thehealthfulhuman.com and facebook.com/thehealthfulhuman