Buy a virtual ticket, the Toledo Rep is back— online

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre is hosting its first show in months for a virtual audience.

The theatre’s Young Rep program will present live performances of Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible beginning July 9.

The show will be broadcast online through the Toledo Rep’s official website, with “access passes” to see the performance available for only $12.

The show’s cast, made up of area teenagers, will follow strict social distancing guidelines and wear masks throughout the production, a statement on the Rep’s official Facebook page said. Rehearsals have been held outdoors to further meet the guidelines of the Lucas County Health Department.

“In a time of so much uncertainty regarding the opening of performing theatres, these teens overcame the obstacles to bring theatre back,” the Facebook post read.

First performed in 1953, The Crucible tells the story of the Salem witch trials in what was written as an allegory for McCarthyism. It has since become recognized as a classic of the American stage.

The Rep’s performances of The Crucible are the theatre’s first steps toward resuming its slate of performances in 2020. A delayed production of Lucas Hnath’s drama Red Speedo is scheduled to take the stage on August 7-9, and the Rep’s annual readings of new plays from area authors, Toledo Voices, will begin on August 15.

$12. 7pm, July 9-11. 2:30pm, July 12. toledorep.org.