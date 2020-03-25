Arts Commission plans to add murals to downtown tunnels

The Arts Commission has announced a new project aimed at making some of the tunnels in Downtown Toledo a more beautiful part of the community. As part of its Art in Public Places Program, the Commission is currently accepting proposals from artists to paint murals in selected locations.

The plans call for new art to decorate the tunnel connecting the Vistula Parking Garage and One Seagate, as well as the tunnel to the lower entrance of the Imagination Station.

Artists from around the country with experience in creating large-scale art projects are encouraged to submit an application, as well as examples of past work. Up to two artists will be selected for the project.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is the longest-running commission of its kind in the state and has administered the city’s “1% for Art” ordinance since it began in 1977. The budget for the first phase of the tunnel murals is $25,000, with phase 2 expected to be funded by 2021.

All qualifications must be submitted by April 17, with finalists being notified at the end of the month. The installation is currently scheduled to begin in September.

Artists interested in applying can submit here.