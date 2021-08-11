Toledo Olympian to be honored with a parade

Photo by Alex Smith on Unsplash

Toledo native and bronze medal winner Oshae Jones will be honored with a celebration on Saturday, August 21.

The event will begin at 2:30pm with a parade beginning at Dorr St. and Collingwood Blvd., moving around Savage Park. Then, at 3:30pm, a special event featuring speeches and a presentation to Jones will take place. In the event of rain, Savage Park has an open air shelter that will be used to house the proceedings.

With her victory over Maria Moronta Hernandez from the Dominican Republic, Jones secured the bronze for the United States Women’s Boxing Team, the only member of the team to medal. Three American men took home silver medals in boxing at the games.

Jones became the first female Team USA boxer to represent America at welterweight, as well as the first to win a medal, during her campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jones’ success comes as the capper to a dramatic story for her leading up to the games. In May, a fire at Jones’ Toledo home cost her almost all her worldly possessions. Five days later, she learned she would officially be part of Team USA boxing. If you’d like to contribute to help repair her home, visit Oshae’s GoFundMe page.