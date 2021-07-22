How should Toledo spend its $180 million? Share your opinion

The City is asking Toledoans to make their voices heard on how over $180 million in American Rescue Act funding from the federal government should be spent.

Six public meetings will take place over the next six weeks to allow members of the public to voice their opinion, as well as an online survey.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed this past spring, allocated $130 billion for local governments in an effort to bolster economic recovery. Toledo will receive a grand total of $180,948,591, which must be spent fully by December 31, 2026.

The public meetings are currently scheduled to take place at the following locations on these dates:

—Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr.; Thursday, July 22 at 6pm.

—Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.; Tuesday, August 10 at 6pm.

—Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Branch, 325 N. Michigan St.; Tuesday, August 17 at 6pm.

—Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.; Tuesday, August 24 at 6pm.

—Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.; Tuesday, August 31 at 6pm.

In addition, a virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 4 at noon. Individuals can attend by visiting https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/87095154054.

Individuals who cannot attend any of the meetings but still wish to express their opinion can fill out the online survey by going to https://toledo.oh.gov/departments/neighborhoods/recovery, or by emailing ideas to recovery@toledo.oh.gov.