Birdhouse Battle raises funds for Nature’s Nursery

Nature’s Nursery is a Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education located in Whitehouse, Ohio. Each year, Nature’s Nursery admits over 3,500 sick, injured, and orphaned native wild animals for care and also helps hundreds more remain in their wild habitats.

As a non-profit, funded completely on donations, Nature’s Nursery loves to get creative with events and fundraisers that let the community get hands on and help out!

Just Wing It!

Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive & creative critter lovers to grab their hammer and nails and just wing it! Battle Of The Birdhouses was one of Nature’s Nursery’s most exciting fundraisers in 2020 and it’s back again with a bigger prize and higher goals.

“Battle Of The Birdhouses” was first launched in 2020 with over 25 birdhouses entered and over $3,500 raised for wildlife rehab” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “With an even larger prize this year, and last year’s birdhouses raising the bar, we are hoping to exceed $5,000 in funds this time.”

Battle Of The Birdhouses will give local individuals or teams the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on the auction block. With just a few requirements to work around, the sky’s the limit! All birdhouses will be auctioned online and the one that sells for the highest price wins $500 from Genoa Bank.

Completed birdhouses are due by October 4th. Complete rules and registration to build can be found at natures-nursery.org/events/birdhouse.

For more details on any aspects of this fundraiser please contact Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. aschroeder@natures-nursery.org. 419-344-2988