BG graphic design ALIGNs at Fine Arts Center

The lasting legacy and longstanding excellence of Bowling Green State University’s graphic design program will be the focus of a new alumni exhibit on display through November 7.

“ALIGNED,” housed at the Wankelman Gallery in BGSU’s Fine Arts Center, features works by more than 70 alumni of the University’s graphic design program over its 40 year history. Participating alumni include Brian Sooy, president and creative director of Aespire Branding Agency (class of 1984); Cory Binau, Senior Project Manager at Studio SC in Seattle (class of 2003) and Nicole Slatinsky, graphic designer at Oberlin College (class of 2009). Toledo residents Abbott Skelding, Chelsea Irons-Light, Christopher Hatfield, Elaine Korenich and more will also be represented.

The exhibit opened on October 1 with a reception and a guest lecture by North Carolina State University associate professor of graphic design Helen Armstrong. “ALIGNED” is free and open to the public, though visitors may wish to take advantage of the paid parking available in nearby Lot N.

Fine Arts Center, Bowling Green, OH, 43403. For more information visit bgsu.edu