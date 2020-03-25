NAMI announces virtual support groups during COVID-19 outbreak

In an effort to continue to provide support to individuals suffering from mental illnesses and their families, NAMI Greater Toledo has announced that it will continue to offer support groups virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI will continue to hold its Family Support Group meetings on Mondays from 7-8:30pm, and its Peer Support Group meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30pm. All usual NAMI guidelines and protocols will be observed during these virtual meetings.

Attendees can join the groups either via computer, smartphone or through a traditional phone call. It is recommended that attendees join the group approximately 10-15 minutes before the beginning of the session.

To attend the Family Support Group on Mondays:

Computer: Go to this link. Enter meeting ID: 144 201 753 and password: 014418.

Smartphone: Download the Zoom app free from your app store. Then enter the above ID and password.

Via phone: 414-969-4138. Hit # when asked for User ID, then enter the meeting ID number above.

To attend the Peer Support Group on Tuesdays:

Computer: Go to this link. Enter meeting ID: 756 332 450 and password: 024463.

Smartphone: Download the Zoom app free from your app store. Then enter the above ID and password.

Via phone: 414-969-4138. Hit # when asked for User ID, then enter the meeting ID number above.

For further information, visit the NAMI Greater Toledo Facebook Page or go to namitoledo.org.