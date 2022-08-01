Learn about Tuesday’s primary election candidates

The Toledo Primary Election will take place on August 2, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Current and valid photo identification or another government document showing voter’s name and address is required at the polls to vote. To find the voting location closest to you, visit the pollfinder at ohio.gov. For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website at lucascountyohiovotes.gov and the candidate websites linked below.

Ohio Senator District 11

Tony Dia (R)

Paula Hicks-Hudson (D)

State Central Committee – Ohio Senate District 11

Michael L. Friedman (D)

State Central Committee – Ohio Senate District 11

Erika White (D)

Paula Hicks-Hudson (D)

State Central Committee – Ohio Senate District 11

Mark Wagoner (R)

Timothy L. Brentlinger (R)

State Central Committee – Ohio Senate District 11

Donna Owens (R)

Abigail L. Brentlinger (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 41

Colin Flanagan (D)

Josh Williams (R)

Nancy Larson (D)

Representative to Ohio House District 42

Erika White (D)

Derek Merrin (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 43

Michele Grim (D)

Daniel Ortiz (D)

Wendi Hendricks (R)

Kristi Kille (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 44

Roy G. Palmer III (R)

Elgin Rogers Jr. (D)