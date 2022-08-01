Beer and fun on tap at 60cc Brewing

60cc Brewing is one of Toledo’s newest taprooms, with owners who spent many years perfecting their craft before opening their doors on Reynolds Road a year ago. Megan and Mike Perry’s foray into brewing started as a hobby more than 10 years ago. “Then we started sharing [our product] and we found out that we made pretty good beer,” said Megan.

Megan oversees the brewing, while Mike works in cider making. The brewhouse is open three nights a week where beer enthusiasts can enjoy sampling from a variety of 11 rotating beers — including an “experimental tap” — and a cider or two.

Interactive experience

Megan explains the “experimental tap” as a beer that didn’t come out the way they wanted but is still good enough to share. The experimental brew is subject to a vote “to let the masses decide” and a tally of the “yes” or “no” responses is posted on a chalkboard above the bar.

Patrons of 60cc Brewing aren’t shy about sharing their opinions, and Megan says that honest feedback is one of her favorite parts of the job. She enjoys bouncing ideas around with her customers, and respects that they feel comfortable enough to share what they think. “They flat out tell me, ‘No, you missed the mark on this, I don’t like it,’ ” she said with a laugh. “It’s been somewhat of a humbling experience. Everybody can improve somewhere.”

Megan is open to suggestions, and cites the jalapeño red they serve as an example of “a collaboration of sorts” with one of their regular customers. Megan’s initial reaction to his suggestion for a jalapeño beer was a flat no. But her customer insisted that she just needed to make it the right way, and explained a process for roasting the peppers. The first batch wasn’t quite hot enough, and the patron suggested she add another crushed pound of peppers to the brew. Megan took his advice and when he tasted the next batch his response was, “Now that’s what I’m talking about. Keg it up.”

Dogs and kids welcome

While 60cc Brewing does not have a food menu, customers are allowed to bring their own food and there is usually a food truck in the lot one evening every weekend.

Kids and dogs are welcome, and the brewery has its own mascot, a sweet-faced black and white pup named Half Pint who welcomes patrons. “There are people that come in just to see her,” said Megan, adding, “We call her ‘rock star diva dog.’”

A stash of board games and coloring books is kept on hand for families and many of the tables have built-in checker boards. When the bar is not crowded, Megan says they sometimes hook up an old Nintendo game system to one of the televisions for the kids to play.

“I can’t filter out all the cussing, but people are very cognizant of it when kids are in here. They try not to swear as much. So you won’t get a completely sterile environment, but you will get a good family environment.”

View the current tap list at 60ccbrewing.com. 2113 North Reynolds Road. Thursdays, 4-9 p.m., Fridays, 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays, 3-10 p.m.