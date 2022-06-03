Celebrate National Bike Month with Local Organization

May is National Bike Month and the weather is finally getting warmer, making it the perfect time to get outside and ride your bike with a purpose. Maumee Valley Adventurers (MVA) is a non-profit organization in northwest Ohio that uses bicycles and other activities as a way to promote an alternative for affordable recreation and travel. The group carries a tradition that dates back over 40 years that offers activities such as bike tours, outreach youth groups and even just walking in local parks.

A welcoming organization

What started as a local arm of Hosteling International eventually evolved into MVA, which currently has nearly 300 members. “What it’s really about is bridging the cultural divide and bringing people together,” said Scott Carpenter, president of Maumee Valley Adventurers, adding that the group is open to all age groups. If someone is under 18-years-old, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to participate in activities.

The activities also aren’t dependent on the temperature outside. There are walks that happen each week, year round, and bike rides that happen during the spring, fall and summer months. Events range from overnight bike rides, Thursday morning walks in parks throughout Toledo that are three miles long, Tuesday evening bike rides that include stops for ice cream, and Saturday morning coffee rides that are about 10 miles. “Our longest bicycle rides can go as long as 15 to 30 miles,” said Scott. View the calendar of events for a full list of activities that is updated throughout the year.

Giving back

As a non-profit organization, MVA gives grants to other organizations and individuals that are in line with its mission. The Cycling Without Age event, in partnership with another non-profit organization, We Are Traffic, gives nursing home residents and people with differing abilities the opportunity to experience cycling in a social setting. In 2021, MVA was able to generate enough funding from this event to purchase a bicycle that can carry a wheelchair. This year, MVA is looking to raise $1,200 to purchase another bike. Donations are currently being accepted and you can donate by clicking here.

If you’re interested in joining Maumee Valley Adventurers, you can visit their website and look for the “Membership Form” button on the homepage. It is not mandatory to become a member to participate in any of the events, but you need to be a member if you’d like to lead an activity. The $10 membership fee helps cover the administrative costs of the group and to help organize events. You can visit their Facebook page to see photos and for other links to learn more.