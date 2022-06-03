Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

Photo courtesy: Sauder Village Facebook page

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months.

The living history museum and farm will host “A Night of Music” at the 1920’s Theater and Speakeasy on Friday, June 3 beginning at 6pm. Irish musician and #1 ranked artist on the UK charts Luke Concannon will perform with his wife, classic singer Stephanie Hollenberg. Only limited seating available for this performance, and tickets cost $15 per person.

Then, fans of Creedence Clearwater Revival will be treated to a concert by Creedence Revived, the world’s most popular CCR tribute band, on Friday, July 29. Featuring classics like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more, the show will begin at 7pm with a performance by Lee Warren Band. Creedence Revived will take the stage at 8:30pm. Tickets cost $20 per person.

Toledo rock fans are very familiar with the Red Carpet Crashers, one of the area’s premiere rock/pop cover bands. The Crashers will, well, crash at Sauder Village for a show on Saturday, August 27. Tickets cost $15 per person, and the show will kick off at 6pm.

For more information on any of the concerts or to purchase tickets, visit saudervillage.org.